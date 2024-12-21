Find those Festive Feels

With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, there’s plenty on offer in Mallorca to help you get into the festive mood.

This Friday, 20th, Port Adriano opens its Winter Park, with Mallorcas’s largest eco-ice-skating rink, a giant slide, and food stalls. The Winter Park is open daily until January 7th, from 12:00h until 20:00h.

For some eco-conscious Christmas gift shopping, head for the Christmas Rata Market, where a host of artisans will again offer their creations and the chance to find something different to give this festive season. There’ll also be live music and food options. The Christmas Rata Market is indoors at the Palau de Congressos in Palma from Friday 20th to Sunday, 22nd.

On Sunday, from 18:30h, hear the Motown Christmas and Grupo Coral singing in the Passeig del Born. Should be fun!

And if you don’t have plans for Christmas Eve, here’s something promising from The Petite Production Company: Kathleen Bendelack and Paul Cemmick perform ‘Dinner for One’ and other classic British comedy sketches. The evening includes a Christmas dinner, with mince pies, and wine, accompanied by ‘70s and ‘80s music from DJ Pedro Contreras. The evening starts at 19:30h and ends at 22:30h. Places must be booked through the Muse Palma website.