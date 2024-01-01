Find your Flow with Tai Chi

Have you discovered the health benefits of Tai Chi – often referred to as moving meditation? This branch of ancient Chinese martial arts comprises flowing movements balanced between yin and yang, which makes it highly effective as a health practice.

Tai Chi can improve flexibility, reduce muscle pain, and help with balance. It’s also a calming practice because you focus on both the movements and the breathing that goes with them. Research has found it can enhance the immune system, benefit the brain faster than some other forms of exercise, and even be effective in helping to lose weight or that dangerous, invisible, visceral fat.

Tai Chi is suitable for all ages, and you need no special equipment or location to do it. Once you’ve learnt the postures, you can practise Tai Chi anywhere, on your own or with other people. How about a session on one of Mallorca’s beaches, in the countryside, or an urban green space? Tai Chi is an exercise that complements the tranquillity of Mallorca at this time of year.

In Palma, you’ll find a few centres where you can learn Tai Chi or simply practise with other people. These include Wutan Mallorca, Ling Tai Mallorca, and the ‘Centro de Investigación de Artes Orientales’.

Find links to these centres below…