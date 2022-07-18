FLY HIGH OVER MALLORCA

July 18st, 2022

From rooftop terraces to hilltop sanctuaries, there are plenty of places in Mallorca to enjoy elevated views, but for a real buzz and a bird’s eye perspective, take to the skies.

A pleasure flight in a helicopter is a thrill for those who’d love to see this beautiful island from on high, and with reliable conditions in summer it’s unlikely you’ll suffer a weather-related cancellation. The sight of countless colourful beach umbrellas along the coast from on high is worth capturing on camera.

A few companies in Mallorca offer helicopter pleasure flights, departing from Son Bonet Aerodrome in Marratxí, on the outskirts of Palma.

Trips are usually for a minimum of 30 minutes. You can choose from the publicized routes or tailor your own airborne adventure with your chosen company. A flight over the mountains offers spectacular coastal views, but seeing Palma from above is also exciting, with its views of the Cathedral and, for footy fans, Real Mallorca’s Son Moix stadium from the air. And what could be more romantic than a sunset helicopter flight?

If slow travel is more your thing, a hot air balloon ride with the highly experienced pilots of Mallorca Balloons is a leisurely way to do it. Balloon flights depart from the Civil Aviation- authorised balloon base on the outskirts of Manacor. You may need to get up early to take a morning flight, but you’ll get breakfast on landing, with your balloon flight certificate. It’s a memorable excursion that is perfect for special occasions. In 2019 one couple even got married in a hot air balloon over Mallorca!

Foto: Mallorcaamazingtours.com