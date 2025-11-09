Fun for Foodies

If you love wandering from place to place trying creative tapas, an event this week should be on your radar.

This year’s TaPalma tapas fair takes place from Wednesday, 5th to Sunday, 9th of November, and is the 20th edition of this popular autumn event in Mallorca’s capital.

Some 50 venues are expected to take part this week, offering their special tapa for a maximum price of 4€ each. Lunchtime sessions run from 13:00h to 16:00h, and the evening sessions are from 19:00h to 23:00h, when you can follow one or more of the special routes around Palma.

At the time of recording this, details of participating venues and the routes were not available, but check the website tapalma.com for details that may have been added since then.

Foodies who like keen prices when eating out should check out Food Passion Port Adriano. Each weekend in November, eateries in the superyacht marina offer their own special menu, with prices ranging from 24€ to 35€ for a three-course meal. These special Food Passion menus are available only on Saturdays and Sundays in November, and you need to reserve your table. Participating venues are Bangkok Thai Tapas, Cantina Can Olivo, El Faro, Koko Crew Bar, La Oca, La Terraza, and Vino del Mar; you’ll find their menus and telephone numbers on Port Adriano’s website.

Photo from Pixabay — credit: baklava.