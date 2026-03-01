GastroBar by Angélica Pastrana, Palma

I’d not considered eating out in the Palma suburb of Son Rapinya until I heard about GastroBar by Angélica Pastrana. After dinner there, I understand why this small eatery attracts diners from all over Palma and beyond. And why it’s garnered numerous positive reviews.

Open for less than a year, it offers a cosy atmosphere, genuinely warm hospitality, and most importantly, delicious and exciting food from South America, with flavours of the Mediterranean and Asia too.

Angélica was previously a private chef, cooking for clients on superyachts, in villas, and for private parties and other events. Fortunately, for those of us who don’t move in such circles, this talented Colombian woman’s food is now accessible to anyone who visits this gem of a GastroBar. She describes her culinary style as ‘ancestral’. This translates as using techniques and recipes passed through generations, to which the chef adds her signature touch.

Gastrobar by Angélica Pastrana has a large front terrace, but I recommend a table indoors for the ambience and décor. Our gaze was immediately drawn up to the unique, hand-painted ceiling, with its depictions of Latin America and the Mediterranean. We were the first diners to arrive that evening, making it easier to take photos of the interior. This small space is a showcase of creativity, design, and painting skills.

Máykel Gómez, Angélica’s Cuban husband, who runs front of house, greeted us warmly and showed us to our table. Moments later, a beaming Angélica emerged from her tiny kitchen at the rear to meet us. It felt as though we’d been welcomed into their home.

There are tables for twenty-four diners. An oval one with a beautiful, hand-painted top is perfect for family-style dining.

For those unfamiliar with South American cuisine, the menu has descriptions of each dish – some of which pay homage to the chef’s mother. We shared four savoury dishes, starting with ‘empanada de chiquichoque’ (3€ each) – a true depiction of ‘slow food’, made from a dough of fermented maize flour that Angélica grinds herself. This process takes almost two weeks, but it took only minutes to devour the delicious pastries, served with a Colombian sauce of ají chilli peppers.

Small corn flatbreads – known as ‘arepas’ – are cooked over charcoal and offered three ways (14€ for three). Mine was topped with tender pork neck, smoked using an ancestral recipe, and topped with vibrant coleslaw.

The chef’s ceviche (19€) is another ‘slow food’ dish. We were fortunate that carabinero prawns were available as the seafood ingredient that day. I’ve eaten a lot of ceviche, and Angélica’s stands out for its freshness, textures, and flavours.

Our final savoury dish was ‘Presa Ibérica’ cooked sous vide at 65 degrees, finished under the grill, and served with home-made chimichurri (24€). It arrived with coleslaw and ‘carimañolas’, which are yummy, fried balls of Caribbean Colombian yuca filled with cheese. This is another dish showing Angélica’s attention to detail and care, and the high-quality ingredients she uses in her kitchen.

Our home-made dessert had a base of pineapple in rum and cinnamon, a light coconut mousse, roasted pineapple, and a garnish of crisped, thin slices of banana cake. Very moreish!

Máykel told us about some themed dinners they’ve offered, including a tribute to Nikkei culture and a cacao-paired tasting menu. Keep an eye on their Instagram page for future events. Meanwhile, if you appreciate an interesting lunchtime ‘menú del día’, GastroBar by Angélica Pastrana’s changes daily and offers three courses (with choices) for 25€ (35€ on Sat & Sun).

Be sure to book a table in advance, because word of this foodie gem in Son Rapinya is spreading.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Gastrobar by Angélica Pastrana Cami de Son Rapinya, 48 bajos 07013 Palma +34 699 70 45 02 or +34 676 499 873 Email



Facebook

Instagram





Opening times:

MON 13:30 - 16 h

TUE & WED closed

THU 13:30 - 16 h & 19:30 - 22 h

FRI & SAT 13:30 - 16 h & 19:30 - 23 h

SUN 13:30 - 16 h & 19:30 - 22 h

