Get your Culture fix with the Arts Society Mallorca

How will you spend the coming dark autumn and winter evenings? It’s tempting to stay indoors but you could be meeting new people and getting a culture fix, discovering fascinating facts relating to the arts.

Become a member of The Arts Society Mallorca and you’ll be able to attend interesting, monthly talks by world-class experts, which take place at The Artmadams Hotel in Palma. Subjects covered include painting, architecture, music, fashion, jewellery, sculpture, and more – from ancient to modern.

These talks are followed by drinks and tapas, with a chance to meet like-minded people and make new friends.

This season’s monthly talks last until June 2024. Members have priority booking for talks and events – which include visits to palaces, gardens, vineyards, and ‘hands-on’ art events. Members also receive a copy of the quarterly Arts Society magazine.

The November talk is entitled ‘Everything you need to know about The Royal Ballet in 60 minutes’ and is on Tuesday, November 7th at 19:30 h. Non-members are also welcome to attend these talks for a fee of 20 €, payable on the door – subject to places being available.

Find out more about The Arts Society Mallorca’s coming activities and membership on their website!