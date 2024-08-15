Get Your Kicks from Kayaking

Kayaking is a fun way to take to the crystal-clear waters around Mallorca – and there are several places where you can learn to master a kayak at sea in a matter of hours.

Kayak Excursion Mallorca is based in the northeast of the island and offers a four-hour lesson for 65€ per person, with classes of a maximum of five people. The cost includes all the equipment you need, instruction, and insurance. You’ll learn about body position, use of the kayak and paddle, different techniques, and how to rescue yourself if you face a problem.

Once you’ve mastered kayaking, you could join one of the company’s small-group excursions in places such as Betlem, Son Serra, or Costa dels Pins – with the opportunity to visit some tiny beaches most easily accessible from the sea.

At the other end of the island, Port Calanova near Palma is a well-equipped centre for a variety of water sports. If you want to improve your fitness for kayaking or stand-up paddle, they offer SUP & Kayak fitness training. The one-hour sessions are for over-eighteens and will help you work the important muscles involved in these sports and increase your resistance. Classes include insurance and a life vest.

In the north, Mon d’Aventura in Pollensa offers kayaking instruction for beginners and guided tours for all levels of experience.