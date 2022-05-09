GO BACK TO THE MIDDLE AGES

Each spring the hilltop town of Capdepera in the northeast of Mallorca hosts a Medieval Market – a three-day event that’s one of the most popular traditional events on the island.

The Mercat Medieval commemorates the founding by King Jaume II of Capdepera’s impressive 14th-century walled fortress. This year, from Friday, 13th to Sunday, 15th of May the town of Capdepera takes you on a trip back to the Middle Ages, decorating its buildings with Medieval shields and banners.

The streets and mains square are lined with attractively decorated stalls offering a wide range of artisan and local products – with the stall attendants dressed in Medieval costume.

Local artisans such as silversmiths, carpenters, ceramicists, blacksmiths, and weavers offer their products for sale, and you may see demonstrations of their craft too. Wooden toys are popular, and wooden Medieval swords are popular with small children.

There’s always something to see, whether it’s jugglers or jousters, dancing, traditional singing, or falconry. And, of course, you’ll find plenty to sustain yourself on a day out, with one area dedicated to food and drink stalls – including a large one where meats are cooked over a huge round grill.

Be sure to walk up to the castle to see what’s there – and look at the superb views over this corner of Mallorca.

Parking is on the outskirts of the town and it’s about a 15-minute uphill walk to the heart of Capdepera. Wear comfortable shoes and take care on the castle, where the ground is uneven in places.



For more information go to:

https://ajcapdepera.net/ca/agenda

https://www.facebook.com/medievalcapdepera/







