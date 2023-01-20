GO NORDIC WALKING

JAN 16th, 2023

If you’d like to get fitter this year but you’re not a gym bunny, how about Nordic Walking in Mallorca? It’s a resistance sport that exercises around 90 per cent of your muscles and has numerous benefits for your health, both physical and psychological. Practising Nordic Walking with a group of people on an organised outing is also a great way to meet new people, practise your language skills, and help boost your social life.

Nordic Walking was invented in Finland to help keep cross-country skiers fit outside the snow season and uses similar techniques. All you need are good walking shoes and a pair of Nordic Walking poles. Then you’re ready to enjoy Mallorca’s beautiful scenery and the fresh air.

Mallorca’s varied landscape has made Nordic Walking a very popular sport here and there are several clubs and groups that organise excursions led by experts.

Nordic Walking Palma arranges walks in locations around the island. It also offers special groups for pregnant women and new mums with their babies. If you’ve never tried Nordic Walking and don’t want to invest around fifty euros in walking poles until you know whether this sport is for you, you can hire a set from Nordic Walking Palma.

Another popular group is Nordic Walking Mallorca, which organises 90-minute weekly walks, starting at 5 pm. Walks are detailed on their website and places must be booked in advance.

Happy Nordic Walking!