Have a Rooftop Drink

Photo: Hotel Es Princep

Extensive views and the potential for some cooling breezes make having a drink at a rooftop bar an essential part of the Mallorcan summer.

Most of the island’s rooftop bars are in Palma and on top of luxury hotels. Facing the seafront in the Calatrava district, and with gorgeous views of the Bay of Palma, are the cosy Rooftop of El Llorenç 5-star hotel and Es Princep hotel’s extensive rooftop terrace nearby.

Hotel Sant Francesc’s Singular Rooftop is a stylish place for a drink with its views over the Old Town. Open only to hotel guests during the day, the rooftop bar is open to all from 7.30pm.

An old favourite in Palma is in Santa Catalina – perfect for a pre-dinner drink before eating in one of the many local restaurants. Take the elevator up to the Sky Bar at the Hotel Hostal Cuba for views of the waterfront and Palma’s beautiful Cathedral.

Outside Palma, Origin Palmanova’s Rooftop cocktail bar is a space filled with plants and palm trees – an oasis above the beachfront in Palmanova. Check out the Signature Craft Cocktail menu.

In Porto Cristo, the adults-only Sol i Vida hotel – near the Caves of Drach – offers drinks and regular live music, and the benefit of easy street parking nearby.

And in Colònia de Sant Jordi, head for The Top at Hotel Honucai for gorgeous views of the coast in the south of Mallorca.

We recommend checking opening hours before visiting, as some rooftop bars may not be open every evening.