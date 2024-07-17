Have a Taste of Nautical Life

If you hanker after the boating life or are already a nautical enthusiast, then Mallorca has just the event for you next week. The Palma International Boat Show launches on Thursday, 25th and continues until Sunday, 28th, at the Moll Vell, opposite La Lonja.

This year it’s the 40th anniversary of the popular show, which marks the start of the Mediterranean nautical season.

Last year the show attracted 271 exhibiting companies, with 250 boats on display on the water.

The Show features boats, boat builders and repairers, electronics, water sports equipment, fishing gear, accessories, jet skis, quad bikes, and a lot more.

If you like to dream of owning a boat, there’ll be plenty moored at the show for you to lust after. Boat builders exhibiting this year include Arcadia, Bavaria, Beneteau, Fairline, Ferretti, Pardo, and Pearl. Of course, there’ll also be stands where you can buy food and drink during the day.

Tickets are on sale at the Show entrance, or you can buy yours online in advance. A single-person, single-day, ticket costs 10 € or if you’re going to visit more than once, the Pro ticket allows multiple visits for 35 €.

The 40th Palma International Boat Show is open daily from 10 h until 20 h, from Thursday, 25th to Sunday, 28th of April.