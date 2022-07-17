Have an evening drink on a rooftop terrace in Palma

Head for a hotel rooftop terrace for an evening drink and maybe something to nibble for fabulous views of Mallorca’s capital, Palma. Here are some popular ones.

Hostal Cuba Sky Bar is a popular, cosy terrace with views over Sa Feixina Park and the Mediterranean. It’s a great start to an evening in Santa Catalina.

Nearby, on Paseo Mallorca, Hotel Saratoga’s Sky Bar is open to the public and offers superb views of the port.

In the street named Jaime III, check out Nakar Hotel’s roof terrace on the hotel’s ninth floor, offering drinks, music, and beautiful views. Hotel Almudaina has a less well-known terrace but with similar views and good-value drinks.

In La Lonja, Puro Hotel Oasis Urbano’s rooftop terrace offers drinks and food along with music from their Beatnik restaurant.

The atmospheric Old Town is home to Sant Francesc Hotel Singular – with one of Palma’s smartest rooftop terraces. It’s open to non-guests from eight in the evenings and is a stylish spot for drinks and light bites as you watch the sunset.

Hotel Es Princep’s rooftop terrace, with its parasols fluttering in the breeze, is visible from the seafront road. Part is reserved for guests, but the rooftop Almaq bar opens evenings to the public for drinks, food, music, and awesome views of the Bay of Palma.

The adults-only hotel El Llorenç Parc de la Mar is a short walk away in the Calatrava district. Its Ç the Rooftop has two levels; only the upper one is open to the public, all day from 11.30am for drinks and dishes from an international gastronomic menu created by renowned Mallorcan chef Santi Taura.

We suggest you phone ahead to check availability and reserve a table if possible.

Photo: Hostal Cuba