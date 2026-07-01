Have Fun at a Fiesta

Summer in Mallorca brings a generous sprinkling of fiestas and night fairs, and these are just a few to enjoy.

Valldemossa’s fiesta is a celebration of Mallorca’s only native saint, Santa Catalina Tòmas, who was born in the village. The ‘Festes de la Beata’ have already begun, with a programme of activities lasting until July 28th. Expect local culture, gastronomy, music, and more. Programme events include processions in traditional Mallorcan costume, a cake picnic, a paella-making competition, and a concert by Mallorca’s Tomeu Penya at 22:30h on Monday 27th.

The biggest Sant Jaume fiesta takes place in Manacor from 17th to Saturday, 25th, the saint’s day itself. Events on the programme include the 9th edition of the ‘Mostra de vins casolanas’ in Plaça Rector Rubí, on Wednesday, 22nd. There you can have free tastings of home-made wines and find tapas for sale. There’s a night fair on Friday, 24th, selling artisan crafts and food items, in the Plaça Ramon Llull, followed by a concert there.

Mallorca’s night fairs are a good way to browse and buy after the heat of the day has calmed. In Port de Soller, the popular night artisan market is every Friday from 19:00h until 23:30h in the Plaça de Sa Torre on the waterfront.

Port de Pollença’s night fair is on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, along the seafront promenade, from 19:00h until midnight.