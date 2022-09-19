Have Fun on Wheels

SEP 19th, 2022

Now that September’s cooler weather is here, how about seeing more of Mallorca … but in a different way? Have some fun on wheels with one of the companies offering special trips on the island.

For some two-wheeled excitement with sea views, take an off-road e-scooter tour with Easy Moov. For beginners and experienced riders, their guided tours start and end at Rancho Grande Park, near Son Serra de Marina. There are height and weight restrictions for the tours, which vary in duration from one to two hours. Three guided tours of up to five people take place each day.

If you prefer a four-wheeled electric vehicle, how about a tour in an electric vintage-style car? These noiseless and emission-less vehicles are based on the design of the Loryc car which was originally made in the 1920s in a factory in Palma.

For the look and feel of a racing car, Formula Tours Mallorca has a fleet of eye-catching Polaris Slingshot three-wheelers, all with a manual gearbox. Their tours are guided but you can take the driving or passenger seat of your own vehicle, low to the road. Formula Tours offers a choice of four guided tours, all departing from Peguera in the southwest – including a sunset tour of the southwest coast. Sunglasses and proper shoes are mandatory, and sunscreen and a small towel are recommended. If you want to drive, you’ll need your driving licence with you.