Have some Family Fun

July 25th, 2022

School’s out and it’s time for a fun, family holiday in Mallorca. This beautiful island has plenty to enjoy with children – and the following ideas are just a few activities that families may enjoy on a day out.

La Reserva Park in the Puigpunyent countryside is an oasis of nature and an animal reserve. It also offers the unique experience of finding out all about the world of bees – and La Reserva Park even has junior-sized beekeeping outfits to wear to add to the fun.

Enter the world of underwater creatures with a visit to Palma Aquarium, which has an exciting 3D-cinema whale experience. You can ride the shark vision boat, see Mediterranean marine creatures, take a behind-the-scenes tour, and more. Book tickets online for a 15% discount for visits after 2 pm.

If you’d rather be in the water than looking at it, Hidropark Alcúdia is the only waterpark in the north of Mallorca, with attractions including slides, a wave pool, children’s areas, and eateries. We recommend that you rent a locker during your visit to keep your personal items safe, take a hat, and apply plenty of sunscreen regularly.

In the east of Mallorca, a new theme park has opened at the Caves of Hams. Dinosaurland has more than 100 life-sized models of the prehistoric creatures that once roamed the planet. You can eat and drink at the Raptor Café or Dino Burger on the park. While you’re there, you can also visit the famous – and deliciously cool – Hams caves.