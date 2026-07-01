Hotel Portixol, Palma

After a morning appointment in Palma on a day that was unbearably hot and humid, we needed somewhere cool to eat lunch – preferably away from that day’s cruise-ship crowds in the city centre.

Our choice was cool in more than one sense of the word: the restaurant at the Hotel Portixol. A Palma waterfront landmark since 1954, the Swedish-owned, four-star superior hotel has a restaurant offering a weekday lunchtime menu. Not surprisingly, the hotel has a Scandi-chic, nautical vibe, with wood used to good effect in the restaurant’s furnishings and lampshades.

A welcome breeze through the restaurant’s open windows gave some instant relief from the humidity. Just looking at the swimming pool outside the dining room added to the cooling effect.

We hadn’t booked a table, but they offered us one on the attractive terrace with its lovely sea views. My concern that it would be too hot was unfounded; I’m sure this was the most comfortable outdoor-eating option in Palma that day, as our table was bathed in gentle sea breezes.

Hotel Portixol’s restaurant offers an appealing à la carte menu of dishes created by head chef Aitor Mendiluce; however, we were there to try his weekly-changing lunch ‘Seaside Menu’: three courses, with choices, for 26€ (excluding drinks).

For the first course, we had a choice of coconut and melon soup with crispy Iberian ham or a mixed leaf salad with goat’s cheese. We ordered one of each. I had the deliciously fresh salad with its balls of creamy cheese coated in sesame seeds. My husband appreciated the refreshing soup.

Three main courses were on the menu; I chose the vegetarian poke bowl: a good mix of rice, shiitake, edamame beans, seaweed, mango, and seitan, with a ramekin of zingy dressing on the side. My husband had confit loin of tuna on a bed of ‘trampó’ in a sea of spicy gazpacho – another hit.

From the two desserts, we both had pistachio ice cream, served topped with a couple of blueberries.

I drank a bottle of San Pellegrino water (4,50€ each), and my husband had one glass of Mallorcan Ses Rotes ‘rosado’ (7,50€).

The service at Hotel Portixol’s restaurant was efficient but relaxed and friendly, which added to the enjoyment of the perfect seaside lunch – without the crowds – in Palma.

‘Seaside Menu’ served Monday to Friday 12:00h-16:00h (except public holidays).

Photos: Jan Edwards

Hotel Portixol C/ Sirena 27 07006 Palma +34 971 27 18 00 hotel@portixol.com

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Opening hours:

Every day 12 - 23:30 h