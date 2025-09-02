Indulge in Contemporary Art

Fans of contemporary art can attend one of Palma’s most popular annual events on Saturday, September 20th. Nit de l’Art – the night of art – takes place that evening from 18:00h until 23:00h.

This year is the 29th edition of Nit de l’Art, which showcases Palma as a capital of contemporary art. It’s organised by Art Palma Contemporani, the association of Palma galleries.

Nit de l’Art is considered the start of the artistic and cultural season in the Balearics, and to mark this, the city’s galleries throw open their doors to the public to view new exhibitions of modern art from national and international artists.

In addition, public art museums and institutions such as Es Baluard, Casal Solleric, Fundació Miró, and La Misericordia also welcome visitors to their exhibitions. Some artists with studios in Palma also have open doors.

Nit de l’Art is a bit like a tapas tour for art. With the aid of the Nit de l’Art map, available in galleries on the evening, you can wander around for a variety of contemporary art, enjoying a sociable evening.

The streets are always busy with people on the move, so be careful with your valuables – and be sure to have plenty of battery power in your phone. You never know what you’ll capture on camera during Palma’s Nit de l’Art.