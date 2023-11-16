Indulge in Tapas at TaPalma

If you indulge in the Spanish tradition of ‘ir de tapeo’ – wandering from bar to bar having tapas and drinks – you should enjoy the annual autumn gastronomic festival of TaPalma. The event returns to Mallorca’s capital this month and is a must for foodies. TaPalma is all about tapas and cocktails, and restaurants and bars taking part in the city have special offerings at affordable prices to tempt you.

The first event of TaPalma 2023 is the annual competition in which chefs and mixologists make and present their creative tapas and cocktails to a panel of expert judges, hoping to win some of the money from the 4,000 € prize pot. The ‘Concurs TaPalma’ takes place on Monday, 20th November at the Palau de Congressos and you’re welcome to go along and spectate.

Two days later, on Wednesday 22nd, restaurants and bars taking part in TaPalma start offering their special creations for this event, which continues for five days until Sunday, 26th.

Participating establishments are arranged into different routes and with five days for this popular ‘tapeo’, you’ll have plenty of choice.

This year TaPalma coincides with the big switch-on of Palma’s always superb Christmas lights, on Thursday 23rd – bringing a magical, festive touch to an evening of finger-licking gastronomy and strolling around Mallorca’s beautiful capital with friends or family.

Download the TaPalma app to find out which businesses are taking part and what they’re offering.

¡Bon profit!