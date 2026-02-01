It’s carnival time

The partying never seems to end in Mallorca. After the Sant Antoni and Sant Sebastià festivities, it’s almost time for Carnival and another excuse to take to the streets and have some fun.

Practising Christians traditionally feast and enjoy themselves before the beginning of Lent – the forty days of abstinence leading up to Easter. For many, carnival is yet another fiesta with street parades, decorated floats, elaborate costumes, music, and general merriment. You don’t have to be taking part in the parade to dress up as a spectator.

Towns and villages across the island host carnival celebrations, also known as ‘els Darrers Dies’ (the ‘last days’) or ‘Sa Rua’.

Children have their own version of Carnival in Palma, known as Sa Rueta, which takes place this year on February 8th. It’s a fun time for families and little ones.

Mallorca’s Carnival events are not quite as lavish as in Rio de Janeiro but Palma’s ‘Sa Rua’ is an unmissable, colourful, and sound-filled event – and the largest parade on the island. This year it’s on Sunday, February 15th from 17:00h.

The streets are always lined with spectators for these events, so it’s worth arriving early to secure a good spot for viewing. The route for the Palma parades is in the heart of Mallorca’s capital, travelling from the Rambla to Jaime III.









