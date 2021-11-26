Jazz Festivals

Nov. 22nd, 2021

If you’re a fan of jazz, this is a good time to be in Mallorca – with two major jazz festivals taking place during November and December.

The popular Jazz Voyeur Festival has its 14th edition this year. In the past, the respected festival has brought artists including Diana Krall, Herbie Hancock, Gloria Gaynor, and George Benson to perform in Mallorca.

Despite the Covid restrictions during the planning stages of this year’s event, the organisers put together a short programme of three concerts. The last two happen this weekend in the festival’s new venue, the recently renovated Son Amar – just a short drive from Palma and with its own large car park.

The grand finale of the 2021 Jazz Voyeur Festival features the legendary saxophonist and flautist Charles Lloyd from the United States, with his quartet. He may be in his eighties but he’s still touring the festival circuit and DOWNBEAT jazz magazine named him ‘Saxophonist of the Year’ for 2021.

Festival Alternatilla Jazz is also in full swing and in its fifth edition. This year it focuses on Cuban jazz, with concerts still to come in November and December in venues in Palma, Maó, Sant Llorenç, Pollença, Sa Pobla, and Esporles.

Sadly, Jazz Voyeur Club in Palma’s La Lonja and the Blue Jazz Club at the city’s Hotel Saratoga are now closed, but fans can still enjoy jazz in Mallorca.