JOIN A COOKING CLASS

Feb. 7th, 2022

Want to take home some new skills? You’ll find several cooking classes and workshops on offer in Mallorca – a chance to impress your friends with new recipes and culinary techniques learnt from experts.

Find out about Spain’s most famous dish – paella – with Paella Lover. Guillermo Bermell is your friendly paella maestro from Valencia, who will guide you through the history of authentic paella, the preparation of all the ingredients, and the cooking of this much-loved Spanish dish. And, of course, you get to sit down and enjoy the results of your efforts afterwards. Choose the type of paella you want to make – including vegan – and the location of your cooking class.

Chef Deborah Piña Zitrone is well-respected for her extensive knowledge of, and passion for Mallorcan food culture. Her business, Deborah’s Culinary Island, offers a variety of cooking workshops in her historical premises – a former 18th-century bakery in the heart of Palma. The popular Thursday morning market tour and traditional cooking class are an ideal introduction to Mallorcan cuisine and food traditions.

The cookery school Lonja 18 is in an atmospheric part of Palma’s La Lonja and, during the winter months, offers the Spanish Cooking Experience. It’s a three-hour, hands-on class, where you’ll cook five delicious dishes, then sit with your fellow ‘students’ to enjoy what you’ve cooked.

Soqueta Experiences is another option to learn and cook recipes traditional in Mallorca and teacher Paula Mas Boned’s family. You’ll enjoy an intimate and family ambience as you cook, then eat a three-course lunch.

As we say in Mallorca, Bon Profit!