Kasui, Palma

2020, Feb. 3rd | by Jan Edwards

Japanese grill and cocktail bar in Palma’s trendy Plaça Raimundo Clar, that took its inspiration from the Land of the Rising Sun’s charcoal-grilled and street food.

Plaça Raimundo Clar has become quite the foodie destination in the regenerated quarter known as Sa Gerreria, in Palma de Mallorca. Bars and restaurants border the attractive large square and, since last September, Japanese cuisine has expanded the variety of international flavours on offer here.

Kasui Japanese grill and cocktail bar is co-owned by friends Paco García Sánchez and Miki Cerdá. They both have international restaurant experience – including working in London (and Miki, in Japan) – and it shows in the level of hospitality and professionalism here.



A neon sign on the wall as you enter Kasui sums up the ethos: ‘Eat it, drink it, share it.’ The restaurant’s décor has something of a red vibe, which gives it a womb-like cosiness. Single tables line one wall, which faces the bar and open-kitchen counter, behind which Paco and Miki and his fellow chef Álvaro Busquets work their magic. Miki is master of the ‘robata’ – the Japanese-style charcoal grill – and Paco mixes the excellent cocktails.



Paco’s signature Japanese cocktails awaken the taste buds for the delicious flavours to come. All cocktails – Japanese (my Sumida Blossom was divine) and classic – cost a reasonable 7,90 €. Beers include bottled Japanese Kirin (3 €). Wines are available by glass and bottle and, of course, sake and a range of spirits are available.



The menu is split into sections: Izakaya, Robatayaki (charcoal-grilled dishes), Kushiyaki (grilled skewers), Street Food, and Desserts. As the neon sign says, this is a place for sharing dishes. Two of us shared seven dishes (including dessert).



Every dish at Kasui was packed with flavour and interest and it would be hard to pick favourites. However, I’ll wave the flag for the soft-shell crab tempura with Japanese BBQ sauce (7,90 €), the miso-marinated seabass with daikon emulsion (12,90 €), and the meltingly tender beef-fillet skewers with spring onion and yakiniku sauce (8,50 €).



And for some sexy veggie dishes, try the Thai broccoli with sesame and ginger sauce (5,50 €) and the lettuce buds with caramelized onion and apple ponzu (4,90 €).



Our dessert of white chocolate and yuzu ganache with coconut crumble and passion fruit (5 €) was both rich and refreshing. And too good to share. Something to remember when you eat at Kasui Japanese grill and cocktail bar.

Photos: Jan Edwards / KASUI

Prices and details correct at time of writing.

KASUI Plaça Raimundo Clar, 6 07002 Palma +34 971 67 77 80 www.kasuirestaurante.com



facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

Wednesday & Thursday 19:30 - 23:30 h

Friday & Saturday 13 - 15:30 h & 19:30 - 23:30 h

Sunday 13 - 15:30 h

Closed Monday and Tuesday