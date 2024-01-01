KOH, Palma

If your palate becomes a little jaded with the arrival of autumn, I have the perfect prescription: Lunch or dinner at KOH in Palma, where the fresh and vibrant cuisine of Southeast Asia is a wake-up call for the taste buds.

We decided on the spur of the moment to dine at KOH after a late afternoon appointment in Santa Catalina and were fortunate to get a table without a booking because the place was almost full.

The cosy restaurant has three sections, and we were in the middle room, facing the bar. The décor is simple but attractive and the murals in the rear room reflect the fun ambiance of this buzzy place.

Seated at a table for two between two Scandinavian couples, we ordered two glasses of Artazuri rosé wine from Navarra (7,50€ per glass), forgetting that KOH has a tempting cocktail and mocktail menu, as well as an interesting wine list. The bottled beers include Thai (Singha) and Japanese (Asahi).

Executive chef Fernando Coradazzi offers a menu of appealing dishes, making it difficult to choose. We ordered gyozas – two fried and two steamed (15€), slow-cooked crispy duck Massaman curry (29€) and fried seabass and sauteed vegetables with a Chinese sauce (27€).

While we waited, two complimentary spring rolls and a bowl of edamame arrived. The spring rolls were deliciously crisp and the best I’d tried in a long while. The salty and spicy edamame beans were very moreish, and this popular Japanese appetizer is also healthy, being rich in vitamins, isoflavones, and fibre.

My Massaman curry delivered good flavours and textures and came with a bowl of jasmine rice. My companion was very happy with his fish dish.

KOH has four desserts (each 10,50€) on its menu and the KOH sticky rice was recommended. Having polished off a bowl of jasmine rice, I opted this time for the exotic fruits with pineapple and melon and a sorbet of Japanese Furano melon. For me, this is the perfect dessert to end a meal at KOH, although I did have to try my companion’s tasty, spiced chocolate and banana dish, with the chocolate enhanced by the addition of cardamom.

KOH is one of several successful restaurants in the Five Senses Collection, so if you appreciate the high standards of hospitality and gastronomy at Merchants Palma, Merchants by the Sea, Beatnik, Canela, or Wineing, you should feel confident of an enjoyable experience in this cosy Santa Catalina restaurant.

If the task of organising the office Christmas dinner falls on your shoulders, KOH in Palma now has its festive group menu online.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices were correct at time of writing

KOH Carrer de Servet, 15 Palma +34 635 339 211 eMail

WEB

facebook

instagram



Opening hours:

Thursday – Monday:

18:30 h - Midnight

Saturday:

13 - 16 h & 18:30 h - Midnight

Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays