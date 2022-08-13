Let the Train take the Strain

AUG 8th, 2022

If you want a break from driving or haven’t rented a car for your Mallorca holiday, it’s easy and affordable to explore some of Mallorca by train.

SFM – Serveis Ferroviaris de Mallorca – operates the island’s railway service, which connects Palma, the capital, with several interesting excursion possibilities. The railway station is underground in Plaza d’Espanya – accessible by escalator or elevator – and is called ‘Estació Intermodal’. Expect to pay less than ten euros for a return ticket, which you can buy at ticket machines at the stations.

The trains on this service all stop in Inca – making the train a great option for visiting the weekly Thursday market without the hassle of finding somewhere to park a car.

From Inca, one route goes north to Sa Pobla, via Llubí and Muro; the other goes to Manacor, via Sineu and Petra. Between Palma and Inca, you can visit towns and villages including Santa Maria, Binissalem, and Lloseta. Alaró and Consell share a station, which is a longish walk from each of those towns. If you want to visit Mallorca Fashion Outlet for some retail therapy, take the train to Es Caülls.

Palma also has a metro service – the shortest in Spain – although it was designed for locals and students, rather than tourists.

Children aged 16 and under travel free. From September 1st, residents will travel free for a period on Mallorca’s train and metro services – but not on the vintage excursion train between Palma and Sóller.

The terminal for the Ferrocarril de Sóller is just a few steps away from the main train and bus station.