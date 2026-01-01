Let there be light

One of Mallorca’s most memorable experiences can be enjoyed only twice a year, in February and November. And if you’re in Mallorca this February, it’s worth setting your alarm clock early to witness something special in Palma’s magnificent Gothic Cathedral, La Seu.

The Festival of Light, or ‘Festa de la Llum’, happens on February 2nd, the Christian feast of light known as Candlemas. This year, it’s on a Monday.

The ‘Festa de la Llum’ is a natural phenomenon that occurs when the rising sun aligns perfectly with the rose window, which comprises more than a thousand pieces of stained glass. The sunlight casts a colourful image of the rose window onto the opposite wall, beneath the smaller, western rose window, creating a symbolic figure-eight image.

You can witness this – along with the many others who come to see this twice-a-year phenomenon – between 08:00h and 09:00h on February 2nd. The Cathedral doors usually open around 07:30h; entrance is free and expect plenty of other spectators.

If you’re not in Mallorca this February, the next time the sun aligns to create this magical moment is on November 11th, St Martin’s Day.

https://catedraldemallorca.org/en/cult/