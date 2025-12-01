Little Jarana, Palma

Chef Abraham Artigas’s food at Ponderosa Beach on Playa de Muro first impressed me in 2016. He raised the bar for eating in a ‘chiringuito’ and turned Ponderosa into a foodie destination.

Three years later, he relocated to the Costa Brava, but the Zaragoza-born chef had lived in Mallorca since he was fourteen, and the island called him back.

In 2022, Abraham opened a seasonal pop-up restaurant in Deià named Little Jarana, meaning ‘little party’. Its popularity led to a year-round home in Palma.

Little Jarana is tucked away in a side street near Passeig de Mallorca. An intimate place for only 19 people, it has an inviting ambience and just the right volume of music for the space.

On the night we visited, we sat at two of the nine high chairs at the counter, chatting easily with English-speaking Abraham as he and his two other chefs meticulously crafted dishes.

The handwritten menu changes every two weeks, although two plates – anchovies with bread and butter, and gnocchi with cockles and bottarga – are fixtures. On our visit, we had the choice of 11 dishes, including oysters and the catch of the day. I wish we could have tried them all, but stomachs and waistbands expand only so far!

Our experience began promisingly with a complimentary appetizer of mussel escabeche on a small blini. The excellent bread at Little Jarana, served warm, is sourced from Palma’s Rosevelvet Bakery.

We shared pumpkin on a smooth beetroot purée with crispy chili (15€), and marinated red prawns with dried apricots and rocket (25€) – the combination of prawns with apricots was new to me, but it worked. Scallops on a menu always tempt me, and the freshness of Little Jarana’s combination of scallops with citrus and herbs (22€) made me wish I wasn’t sharing the plate.

Perfectly soft squid with chard and ham (20€) followed, then artichokes on home-made mascarpone with cecina and pine nuts (18€). We ended this succession of moreish food with a silky, sabayon ice cream and poached pears (7€).

For Little Jarana, Abraham has personally selected interesting wines from countries including Spain, France, Italy, England, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Croatia,

Switzerland, and even Greece. We were fortunate to be staying in a nearby hotel, so this driver was able to try a couple of glasses, recommended by Abraham.

I loved the freshness and originality of the dishes, the cosiness and authenticity of the place, and Abraham’s warmth. I also love that Little Jarana is open only on weeknights and Friday lunchtimes, so that Abraham and his team can spend the weekends with their loved ones.

Little Jarana in Palma is a magnet for chefs on a night off, so be sure to book your place a few days in advance.

Little Jarana is recommended in the 2026 Michelin Guide.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Little Jarana C/ Menorca, 16 07011 Palma +34 600 447 874 Mail



Web

Facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

Monday – Thursday

19h00 - 23h30

Friday

13h00 - 15h00 & 19h30 - 00h00

Closed Saturday and Sunday