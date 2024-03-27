Lume & Co, Genova

Lume & Co is located in the former stables of Mallorca’s 15th-century Son Berga castle, just outside Genova. The restaurant is in gated premises, with a large private car park. Although only a short drive from the centre of Palma, it has a rural setting and makes a change from the bustle of the capital.

In fine weather, the terrace is an attractive option. The décor both outdoors and indoors has a contemporary, Scandi-chic vibe. As well as terrace tables for dining, there’s an area with outdoor sofas for drinks.



We ate indoors for lunch with a friend this month. We found him waiting on a sofa in front of the blazing log fire – a welcome addition for the cooler months in a large space with high, beamed ceilings, and exposed stone walls. The general ambience feels cosy despite the size of the main dining room, thanks to the clever use of lighting. A further dining space is filled with natural light.



Lume & Co has an à la carte menu for both lunch and dinner. Sourdough bread is served with aioli, extra virgin olive oil, and olives. Gluten-free bread is available.

High-quality beef is what Lume & Co is all about: the meat is carefully sourced from farms where the cattle are raised in freedom and fed on natural food. As well as a sirloin steak, steak tartare, and Rossini sirloin, there are beef cuts for sharing: 15-day-aged T-bone (84 € for two); chateaubriand in a salt crust (74 € for two), and a 1.3kg Tomahawk matured for 45 days (127 € for two) – all served with triple-cooked potato wedges.



If you’re not such a fan of beef, there are other main-course choices – including risotto, pastas, and a couple of fish dishes. From the tempting starters, we shared an excellent beef carpaccio (19,50 €) and crispy, home-made shrimp rolls with a sweet-chili sauce (14,25 €). Both dishes were delicious.



From Lume & Co’s suggestions of the day, two of us chose turbot, served with a potato ragout, green olive, and lime air (23,50 €). I had a satisfying and perfectly cooked sea bass loin with black rice (23,50 €).



Our desserts were two scoops of ice cream (6,50 €) and a ‘crema catalana’ (9,50 €), with coffees (2,40 € for an americano).



The warm welcome for children at Lume & Co extends to a choice of three child-friendly dishes (11 – 14 €).

For lunch or dinner close to Palma, but without the hassle of parking in the city, look for the castellated tower near Genova and you’ve found Lume & Co.

Photos: Jan Edwards / Lume & Co

Prices correct at time of writing.

Lume & Co Camí dels Reis, 64 07015 Palma +34 971 104 295 reservas@lumerestaurante.com Web



facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

Opening times vary throughout the year; for current times please see their website (link below)