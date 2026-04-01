Magic in the Air in Mallorca

Now you see it, now you don’t! The art of magic and illusion is at the heart of the 4th edition of the International Festival of Magic of Mallorca, known as the ‘Fat i Fat Fest’.

Outside Palma, the festival programme featured events this past weekend in Alaró, Inca, Andratx, Peguera, Porreres, Santanyí, and Muro. This coming weekend, from the 17th to the 19th, award-winning international magicians will be in Palma for the second part of the ‘Fat i Fat Fest’. The city will be filled with magic, and everyone is welcome to enjoy the events and be amazed.

The programme includes a free solidarity gala, conferences – including one for professional magicians – and a magic workshop for children. Two of the six activities in Palma are free of charge.

In Palma, activities take place at the hotel Innside by Melià Palma Center, Can Balaguer, the Teatre Xesc Forteza, and the Son Forteza social club.

The ‘Fat i Fat Fest’ ends with a grand gala show at the Teatre Xesc Forteza on Sunday, 19th at 19:00h. Tickets cost 20€ and can be obtained through the festival website – the link to which is below.