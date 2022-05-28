MAKE A SPLASH IN MALLORCA

May 23rd, 2022

Surrounded by crystal-clear waters, it’s no wonder Mallorca is a playground for those who love water sports. But did you know that Mallorca is also home to the top outdoor Olympic swim centre in Europe?

The Bluewater Elite Sports Training Centre in the attractive resort of Colònia de Sant Jordi is known as the BEST Centre and has excellent facilities for swimming and training – including an Olympic-size outdoor swimming pool. Teams and individual athletes come here from all over the world for swim-training camps and clinics. The Centre also offers summer swimming camps and family swim holidays.

The Centre also hosts the annual BEST Fest, which is in its eighth year and takes place from May 28th until June 3rd. Top elite athletes, juniors, and a mix of club and recreational swimmers come to Colònia de Sant Jordi to take part in this seven-day open water swimming festival. Seven events ranging from swims of 500 metres to 10k metres take place over the seven days. Find out more about BEST Fest and the Centre clicking on the links on our Mallorca Sunshine Radio website.

If you prefer swimming or splashing about in a pool to the sea, Mallorca has more than 20 municipal outdoor pools open during the summer season. Day tickets are modestly priced, and most pools have a bar for drinks and snacks. If you return to Mallorca during the hotter months, it’s worth remembering you can take a cooling pool dip outdoors in places including Artà, Andratx, Magaluf, Pollença, and Palma.