Mallorca: App shows available parking spaces in parking garages live

The parking app mobiAPParc now shows in real time how full the parking garages in Palma currently are. It includes all parking garages operated by the municipal company SMAP. Users can also see how far they are from the parking garages. There is direct navigation via Google Maps or the iOS Maps app. Also new is a feature for rental car drivers: it allows them to specify from which rental car return date onward no more bookings can be made on their own account. The app has been in operation since 2021 and, according to SMAP, has around 91,000 active users. You can read where it’s best to park when visiting Palma here.

Source: inselradio.com



