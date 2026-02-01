Mallorca Restaurant Week returns

Now is an excellent time to eat out in Mallorca – and here’s why: The second edition of Mallorca Restaurant Week has begun and, despite its name, this special promotion featuring some of the best restaurants on the island lasts for five weeks this year, until March 31st.

Each of the participating restaurants is offering an exclusive Mallorca Restaurant Week menu of dishes made from seasonal, local produce, at an unrepeatable price. Each restaurant’s menu authentically showcases that establishment’s gastronomy and quality.

This makes Mallorca Restaurant Week the perfect opportunity to try restaurants you’ve not visited before or to treat yourself to lunch or dinner at a favourite place for a fixed-price menu offered only during the promotion.

Dozens of restaurants are taking part in this exciting promotion. You can find restaurants offering a wide variety of cuisines, including fine dining and even Michelin-starred establishments.

Some of these restaurants I’ve previously chosen and featured as my Restaurant of the Week. They include Botànic at the luxurious hotel Can Bordoy Grand House and Garden; the Michelin-starred Marc Fosh and Es Fum; Santi Taura’s Urbà; La Vieja by Jonay Hernández, Yara, and Terragust’s Degusta. You can read my general review of these restaurants elsewhere in this section of our website.

For full details of this five-week promotion, check out the Mallorca Restaurant Week website below. There you’ll be able to find all the restaurants and their offers, and make your reservation.

Bon profit!



