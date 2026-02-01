Mallorca Restaurant Week

Mallorca’s foodie event of the year is returning – and it promises to be even tastier than last year’s. Mallorca Restaurant Week 2026 is an opportunity to discover – or revisit – a selection of the best restaurants on our island, each offering an exclusive menu that authentically showcases its cuisine and the quality and seasonality of the local produce used.

Despite its name, Mallorca Restaurant Week takes place from Monday, February 23rd, until Tuesday, March 31st, so there are several weeks to enjoy what’s on offer. It’s a good opportunity for island residents and food lovers to try restaurants that may be unfamiliar to them or take advantage of a more accessible dining-out experience in a favourite eatery.

Mallorca Restaurant Week features a careful selection of restaurants that define Mallorca’s gastronomy today, and some of the island’s best-known chefs and renowned establishments are part of the event this year.

At the time of writing, the official list of participating restaurants and their menus has not been published, but keep an eye on Mallorca Restaurant Week’s social media for details as they’re announced. We can tell you that the restaurants Botánic, Fera Palma, Yara, Urbá, and La Vieja de Jonay Hernández are involved.

Image Credit: Mallorca Restaurant Week España / Facebook



Check the Mallorca Restaurant Week website for full details:

www.restaurant-week.es





