Mallorca’s Autumn Fairs Beckon

October is a month with plenty of autumn fairs scheduled and there are a few for this coming weekend. These fairs offer a flavour of authentic Mallorcan life and culture, and a visit can make a good day out.

This Friday, 4th and Saturday, 5th of October, Llucmajor hosts its 5th Friki Fair – dedicated to imagination and creativity. Expect videogames, comics, manga, literature, culture, and hobbies.

The town of Alcúdia has its fair from Friday to Sunday. This is a general fair featuring artisan products, foods, demonstrations, music, and more.

On Saturday and Sunday, Escorca is the venue for the Feria de la Serra de Tramuntana –with themes of agriculture, farming, and artisan products.

Sunday is the day for Alaró’s Feria de Gremios Artesanos de Alaró – where you’ll find maestro artisans from the village.

Artisan products and discounted goods from local businesses are on offer in Llucmajor on Sunday for the 23rd Feria de Artesanía and the 9th Feria de Oportunidades.

And finally, one of the most popular of Mallorca’s autumn fairs takes place this Sunday in the village of Esporles. The Fira Dolça – for those with a sweet tooth – is a food fair featuring cakes, pastries, and confectionery, and this will be the 18th edition.

Arriving early at any of these fairs is recommended for easier parking and fewer people.



