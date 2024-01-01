Mallorca’s Best Viewpoint

When the Montgolfier brothers, who were paper manufacturers in France, watched their first manned hot-air balloon take off in 1783, they could never have imagined balloon flight being a popular leisure activity in the 21st century.

Mallorca’s varied landscape and size make it a wonderful place to enjoy a ride in a hot-air balloon, and Mallorca Sunshine Radio’s sister station Das Inselradio has its own branded, red balloon, available for early morning, one-hour flights allowing unforgettable views of the island, with the islands of Cabrera and Menorca in the distance, and the chance to take the ultimate sunrise photographs.

This slow-travel experience begins at six o’clock in the morning when the meteorological conditions for balloon flights are optimal. It starts with breakfast, followed by a gentle take-off and climb to a height of between 300 and 500 metres. The wind dictates your flight path as you travel in tranquillity over the rural heartland and picturesque villages of Mallorca.

The Das Inselradio balloon takes off from the Mallorca Balloons base, alongside the Ma15 close to Manacor, where the flights are overseen by Ricardo Aracil, one of the world’s most experienced hot-air balloon pilots.

After the flight, there’s a traditional balloon flight ‘baptism’, and the presentation of a certificate as a reminder of the trip. Not that you’re ever likely to forget seeing Mallorca from such a privileged perspective.