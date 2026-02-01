Mamacona – cocina peruana, Manacor.

If a trip to Peru isn’t currently in your travel plans, but you love the cuisine of this South American country, head to the centre of Manacor for a visit to the restaurant Mamacona – Cocina Peruana.

Located near the parish church, Mamacona has been offering authentic Peruvian cuisine and a warm welcome since it opened a year ago. The restaurant takes its name from the women who were dedicated to religious service in the Inca empire – Mamacona being the Quechua word for ‘sacred mother’.

The friendly executive chef and owner, Erik Henriod, is of Peruvian and German origin. He worked for two years in Düsseldorf’s Michelin-starred Le Flair restaurant, which gave him his focus on details and service.

Mamacona has a large front terrace in what is mostly a pedestrianised area of the town, but we enjoyed our lunch indoors, which was completely and attractively remodelled after the previous business in the premises closed.

The à la carte menu has expanded since Mamacona’s opening. For those unfamiliar with Peruvian cuisine, there’s a helpful glossary of ingredients, preparations, and typical dishes. The menu itself offers tapas, makis, ceviches and tiraditos, chef’s exclusives, chef’s suggestions, main dishes, and desserts. Children can choose from three special dishes that are more interesting than many eateries’ options for kids.

After we’d ordered, we received a tasty, complimentary appetizer. On this occasion, our starters were scallops à la Parmesana. Presented in their shell with a bechamel sauce, gratinated Parmesan, and a hint of Pisco, they were absolutely delicious, and I was compelled to drain the last of the juices from the shells into my spoon, so as not to waste a drop.

My companion chose from the Chef’s Suggestions: ventrasca of wild corvina with anticuchera sauce, which comes with a choice of two rice sides. He chose rice cooked with squid ink and Creole sauce. I went with Erik’s recommendation of Seco de Ternera: low-temperature cooked beef rib with spices and herbs from northern Peru, served with creamy beans and rice with corn. The meat was meltingly tender and the bone fell out at the first cut of the knife.

Mamacona offers six desserts and although we didn’t indulge on this visit, I can recommend the restaurant’s own brownie, with some Peruvian ingredients.

Drinks offered include beers (one is Peruvian), Peruvian cocktails, Peruvian spirits, and Peruvian, Spanish, and a Mallorcan wine. We had a glass of Flores de Callejo (6€), a Tempranillo from Ribera del Duero.

Erik is enthusiastic about adding something new to Mamacona in February. If you love eating fried chicken take-out at home but are disappointed by the high street chains’ offerings, you’ll want to follow their Instagram page for more news.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Mamacona Cocina Peruana Plaça d’es Cos, 12 07500 Manacor +34 613 435 765 Email



Instagram

Facebook





Opening times:

Sunday & Monday

13 - 16h

Wednesday to Saturday

13 - 16h & 19 - 23h