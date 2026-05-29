Maricel Restaurant, Cas Català

The American author and nutritionist, Adelle Davis, recommended eating ‘breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper.’ The breakfast at the Hospes Maricel & Spa in Mallorca seems fit for royalty, having twice been named ‘The World’s Best Breakfast’ at the annual Madrid Fusion Gastronomic Summit. I wonder if the Spanish royals have ever visited during their holidays at Mallorca’s Marivent Palace.

As ‘The World’s Best Breakfast’ award suggests, this is no ordinary breakfast, but a memorable and luxurious gastronomic experience. And you don’t have to be a hotel guest to enjoy it. How does sitting on the iconic 5-star hotel’s terrace with its spectacular views and refreshing sea breezes for up to three blissful hours sound?

The new executive chef, José Vicente Tarin, has created the 10-plate ‘Maricel Breakfast’ for 2026. Ten plates! I hear you say. Don’t worry, they’re small, and the whole menu is balanced to leave you satisfied without feeling overfull. There’s no buffet or pondering over a menu, wondering what to choose. This is a relaxing experience during which you sit back and enjoy the surprise as each dish arrives.

Seasonal, local products have inspired José Vicente Tarin’s breakfast creations. The produce he uses includes sobrasada from black pigs, Mallorcan almonds, the famous red prawn from Sóller, extra virgin olive oil, and Mahon cheese.

The chef has created his own take on some ‘mallorquín’ classics: a coca with sobrasada, roast apple, and figs, and a warm ensaimada concealing Mahon cream cheese and summer truffle within. This ensaimada is even presented in a miniature version of the traditional octagonal box.

The presentation of each dish is immaculate, as is the service. I was particularly impressed by the warm personality of Juan Pedro, who has worked at Hospes Maricel & Spa for 15 years. He enhanced the whole experience with his explanations of each dish.

A glass of cava accompanied the final savoury plate, a low-temperature-cooked egg with Hollandaise sauce, caviar, and red prawn, served with a mini brioche to mop up the sauce.

Our memorable breakfast ended with two desserts and petits fours.

Hospes Maricel & Spa charges 58€ per person for you to breakfast ‘like a king’, which I think is good value for the quality of the whole experience.

You can even buy a voucher through the website to gift ‘The World’s Best Breakfast’ to a loved one.

Disclosure: I was one of a party of journalists and influencers invited to attend the launch of the 2026 ‘Desayuno Maricel’.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Maricel Restaurant Hospes Maricel & Spa

Ctra. Andratx 11 Cas Català +34 971 85 40 81 eMail >>

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Opening times:

The Maricel Breakfast is served daily at 09:30h, by reservation only.