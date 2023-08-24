Market Kitchen, Palma

Palma’s Santa Catalina district is packed with ethnic food eateries. ‘Mallorquín’, Spanish, Peruvian fusion, Lebanese, Thai, Japanese, and Korean are only some of the cuisines on offer. But for top-quality, interesting British cuisine – with a twist – and the most hospitable hosts in town, head straight for Market Kitchen.

British couple Rob and Amber Kirby own this cosy 30-seater restaurant, on a corner opposite the indoor fresh-produce market. Opened in autumn 2021, Market Kitchen made its mark on Palma’s gastronomic scene by offering delicious British classic dishes made from carefully sourced, high-quality local produce, and a level of hospitality and service to which many other restaurants ought to aspire. The Telegraph newspaper (UK) recently named it one of the 16 best restaurants in Palma.

Rob Kirby has been a chef for 40 years and his impressive credentials include cooking for the British royal family, being a BBC TV chef-contributor, and writing three cookbooks. He’s also a Fellow of the UK’s Royal Academy of Culinary Arts. Enough said?

With her warm, vivacious personality, his wife Amber is someone you’ll remember for her people skills. From the moment she greets you, you feel instantly welcome and at home.

Like other eateries in this bohemian district of Palma, the green-shuttered Market Kitchen is in an old house, with beams and white-painted walls. Here though, you’ll find Brit-pop art among the couple’s personal items displayed on the walls.

Rob works in the open kitchen at the rear of the restaurant, under an illuminated ‘Stage Door’ sign; watching him is indeed theatre. Amber keeps everything under her watchful eye, as well as rustling up the tempting cocktails – such as the refreshing cucumber martini I sipped during our last visit. Try her London blackberry brambles cocktail – a new twist on this seasonal fruit.

The menu is short and changes slightly each week. Regular dishes include the MK fish ‘n’ chips (cod in a light, crispy batter made from ‘Rosa Blanca’ beer) with French-style minted peas and lettuce, and the London Calling salt-beef bagel. I had the best pork chop (rare breed Galician Celtic) at Market Kitchen that I’d ever eaten.

For a traditional British Sunday lunch, I doubt you’ll find better in Mallorca than Market Kitchen’s – complete with Rob’s impressive Yorkshire puds. And if seafood is your thing, Rob will add mussels cooked in English cider to the menu in September.

Market Kitchen is unpretentious and a place to feast and have fun, in the company of a couple with big personalities and talents.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Market Kitchen Plaça de la Navegació, 5 Palma / Santa Catalina +34 971 33 79 96 or

+34 679 70 49 57 Web

facebook

Instagram

Opening times:

Lunch:

Thursday - Saturday 12:30 - 16:00 h & Sunday 12:30 - 19:00 h

Dinner:

Thursday - Saturday 19:00 - 23:00 h