Art Alert

September is the start of the Balearic art season in Palma with an unmissable event to kick off the new cultural calendar: La Nit de l’Art, which happens this year on Saturday, 21st.

Celebrating its 28th edition this year, Nit de l’Art is an evening open to all – locals and visitors alike. It’s when contemporary art galleries open their doors to launch new exhibitions from 18:00h to 23:00h, and the streets are filled with people going from gallery to gallery, enjoying the vibrant ambience in the heart of the city.

Look out for some performance art in the streets as well – you never know what you’ll find on the Night of Art in Palma. And take the opportunity to visit some private artist’s studios that may open their doors that night.

Art Palma Contemporani – an association of 12 contemporary art galleries – organises this annual art extravaganza, which was a pioneering event in Spain when it first took place. Members of this association include ABA Art Lab, CCA Andratx, Pelaires, Xavier Fiol, and La BIBI.

Tube Gallery, which opened in the summer of 2023, will also be open for Nit de l’Art.

Sant Francesc Hotel in the Old Town is one of the sponsors of this event and has a site-specific exhibition of work by the well-known Mallorcan ceramicist, painter, and sculptor, Jaume Roig – whose work has been exhibited in New York, Miami, and other places.

For more details, see the link below.