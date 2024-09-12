See an English Play at a Theatre in Palma

It’s rare to be able to see a play in English in Mallorca, but this September there’s a chance to do so, with the staging of ‘The Bexhill Bookclub’.

As the name suggests, the play focuses on the four members of the club who have met up to discuss a controversial new book. These four women are united by their passion for reading but have different personalities and agendas, leading to increasing tension and a surprising and thought-provoking climax.

Playwright Reginn Tumi Kolbeinsson lives in Mallorca but was born in Iceland and studied at the University of York in England. His play is being staged by the Skald Theatre Company, which is planning to offer more plays in English. Kolbeinsson has admirably captured the female viewpoint.

The venue for ‘The Bexhill Bookclub’ is the intimate Teatremòl in Carrer de Jaume Balmes – about a ten-minute walk from Plaza de Espanya. This play had its sell-out premiere at this theatre in Palma in July and returns to its stage by popular demand on September 11th, 12th, and 15th at 20:00h.

The actors in this play are (L-R) Judith Abingdon, Kathleen Bendelack, Jacs Campbell, and Romy Bellamy.

Tickets cost 10€ each and are available through the Skald Theatre Group website – the link to which is available on the Summer in Mallorca page of our website. ‘The Bexhill Bookclub’ was written for an adult audience.