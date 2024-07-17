Midsummer Celebrations in Mallorca

Celebrating the summer solstice in Mallorca means a fiesta, involving water, fire, and fun. The Sant Joan celebrations are on the evening of Sunday 23rd– the day before the saint’s day.

Palma hosts the biggest party, including a correfoc – or fire run – in Parc de la Mar with dimonis (devils) and the two popular fire-breathing dragons of Sant Jordi and Drac de Na Coca. The combination of fire and a batucada drum band makes this a noisy experience that’s not for those of a nervous disposition!

The tradition of fire at midsummer dates from pre-Christian times when bonfires were lit to celebrate the summer solstice. The date was eventually moved from June 21st to the eve of Sant Joan.



People flock to beaches all around Mallorca with family or friends, often sitting on the sand around bonfires or rings of burning candles or tea lights. Several purifying rituals are associated with this magical night, so don’t be surprised to see people jumping over the flames of a bonfire or candles – believed to offer protection for a year.



Another ritual is writing wishes on a piece of paper, then throwing it into the flames. Some people burn something old and personal to chase away bad spirits.



The traditional midnight bathe in the sea is the essential ritual – and is believed to have curative properties on this night. Remember to take a towel!