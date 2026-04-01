Molí de Son Rafal, Llubí

My previous Restaurant of the Week was in a winery; this week’s also has a point of difference because it has a small museum on site. The restaurant Molí de Son Rafal is in the inland town of Llubí, which is also home to the Rosselló company – famous for its production of olives, oils, vinegars, and pickles.

Molí de Son Rafal has its own gastronomic heritage because the restaurant’s museum was once an artisanal noodle factory, founded in the 18th century. Seven generations of the same family have owned this establishment, and although noodle production ceased here in the mid-1900s, the family has preserved the old ‘fideuer’ as a small museum.

As you approach Llubí, you’ll easily spot the windmill on the edge of the town, near one of the four town crosses, the Creu de Son Rafal, dating from 1680.

The Molí de Son Rafal restaurant opened in February 2025, with chef Sebastian Perelló at the helm of his family’s business. For many years, he was the head chef at the always-busy restaurant Es Cruce, near Manacor, and he also ran a catering service for weddings and large events.

The small restaurant is a modern building across a courtyard from the museum, with an attractive outdoor dining area and a BBQ. Sebastian’s son was working at the grill when we went for dinner, with Sebastian in the main kitchen.

The menu is à la carte for lunch and dinner. We shared Andalusian squid – prepared here rather than bought in – with lime aioli (15,50€). The BBQ section of the menu offers nine dishes, including rabbit, chicken breast, and pork. Beef fans will find aged Irish beef, Black Angus steak, Belgian Simmental, and even Wagyu, available for a minimum of two people and priced by weight.

My companion chose one of the two fish dishes, so I settled for an entrecôte, cooked exactly as I wanted it, served with a baked potato and grilled vegetables (23€). I eat little red meat, but enjoy it when it’s as good as the steak I had here.

My fish-loving companion had corvina with a seafood sauce and king prawns and clams, saying he’d choose it again on a future visit (24€).

The menu also offers salads, four types of paella (16 € – 21 € per person), three vegetarian dishes (two of which are vegan), and three dishes for kids.

Sebastian’s daughter, who was also our server, makes the desserts here, and we chose to share a portion of the indulgent creamy cheesecake (7€).

The wines are mostly from the Peninsula, although there are three Mallorcan (red, white, and rosé) from the Petra bodega, Miquel Oliver. We had wine by the glass at 4€ each and a bottle of still water for 2,60€.

We’re pleased to have discovered Molí de Son Rafal and shall return – not only for the honest and well-prepared food, the friendly service, and attractive setting – but also for the ease of street parking nearby. If you go, do check the little museum.

Photos: JAN EDWARDS

Prices correct at time of writing.

Molí de Son Rafal Plaça del Molí de Son Rafal, 2 07430 Llubí +34 625 797 275 Email

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Opening hours:

Weds & Thurs: 18 - 0 h

Friday – Sunday: 12:30 - 15:30 & 18 - 0 h

Closed Monday & Tuesday

