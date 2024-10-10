More Autumn Fairs in Mallorca

Mallorca’s autumn fairs continue this coming weekend.

On Saturday, head to the town of Algaida for its Feria Tradicional de Algaida. With all the ingredients of a traditional country town fair, it’ll offer a variety of stalls.

Sunday, 13th is the date for Llucmajor’s Última Feria. It’s the last of a series of fairs that have been taking place in the town over the past few weeks. This varied, last fair has plenty to see, including agricultural and industrial equipment, artisan demonstrations, and exhibitions of new and used vehicles.

Probably the most popular fair of this coming weekend is one for foodies: the Feria de la Llampuga. This fair in the port of Cala Ratjada celebrates the versatility and deliciousness of the llampuga fish – also known as dolphin fish and mahi-mahi. You may see this fish now on sale in supermarkets and Palma’s indoor markets.

This is a migratory fish that arrives in vast quantities in our waters at this stormy time of year, hence its local name of llampuga – which comes from the Mallorcan word, ‘llamp’, meaning lightning. Mallorcans have a traditional and simple recipe for this fish, cooking it with garlic and red peppers, but there are plenty of other ways to cook up a storm with this fish. The gastronomic Feria de la Llampuga takes place on Sunday, 13th, in Cala Ratjada and is a chance to find out more about, and taste, this delicious seafood.



