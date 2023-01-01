More Christmas Markets in Mallorca

Puerto Portals has its popular Christmas Market from December 14th to January 6th. This market takes inspiration from the traditional festive markets of Central Europe and always has a magical ambience and a certain style. You’ll find more than 40 wooden stalls offering crafts and tasteful festive decorations and if you get hungry, there’ll be stalls selling festive eats and drinks.

Christmas items and artisans’ creations will be on sale at the Fira de Nadal in Manacor from the 15th until the 17th.

Algaida has their Mercat de Nadal on Saturday, 16th and on Sunday, 17th, you can have your festive feels at the Mercadet de Nadal in Ses Salines or in Artà, for their Fira de Nadal.

It’s the last week for the Christmas Market in the magical setting of Pueblo Español. There’s family activities, a visit to Santa, music, market stalls selling gift and decorative items, and food and drink to sustain you while you’re there. From the 11th to the 14th, opening hours are 17:00h to 22:30h; on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – the last day – it’s open from 13:00-23:00h. Tickets are 10 euros for adults, 5 euros for kids aged 9 to 15, and entrance is free for under nines.

There’s still plenty of time to visit the Son Amar Christmas Wonderland, which continues until December 23rd. An artificial ice rink, Santa, a market with more than 25 stalls and more are among the attractions on offer.











