More Christmas Markets

DEC 5th, 2022

With two public holidays this week in Mallorca – Tuesday and Thursday – and festive shopping still to be done, you may like to check out more of the Christmas markets happening around Mallorca soon. Even if you’re not buying, browsing among the festive stalls is a great way to get into the spirit of the season.

This coming weekend Alaró holds its popular Mercadet de Nadal. Enjoy its tempting stalls on Saturday 10th from 10:30 h – 21:30 h and on Sunday 11th from 10:30 h – 17:00 h.

Looking ahead to the following weekend, Sóller is the place to be – and specifically the Jardí Botànic de Sóller, which has its festive event ‘Nadal i Natura al Botànic i al Museu’. This event is on Saturday, 17th from 10:00 h until 17:30 h. Entry is 2,50 € and under-12s get in free. You’ll find stalls with local artisan products, food stalls, and the wish tree, as well as a programme of activities for all ages.

If you fancy bringing out your inner Torvill or Dean, Port Adriano is the venue for the Parque de Navidad. All the action takes place in the Plaza Central, where you’ll find the largest eco ice skating park in Mallorca. If that doesn’t appeal, there’s a gigantic toboggan there too. Port Adriano’s Parque de Navidad is free to visit and runs from December 22nd until January 8th. See the website for dates when Papa Noel and King Melchior will be in attendance.

For details of these Christmas events and other markets mentioned last week, check out our Mallorca Sunshine Radio website.