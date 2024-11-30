More Festive Fun

If you’re looking for some family fun in Mallorca this weekend, head to Son Amar for their Christmas market. The Son Amar Christmas Wonderland is more than just a market of more than 25 stalls though, with Santa Claus in attendance, festive food and drinks, entertainment, and an artificial skating rink in the Hall of Fountains. The Christmas Wonderland at Son Amar is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 15:00h until 21:00h until December 22nd.

In Palma, there’s a wonderful event this coming Friday 29th and Saturday 30th, celebrating local culture, artisan products, and their producers. The Artisans’ and Producers’ Pop-Up takes place at Forn de sa Llotgeta in Palma’s old town. Artisans taking part include Gin Eva, Fornet de la Soca, and Bodega Oliver Moragues. In addition, expect floral art, photography, ceramics, artisan-made knives, embroidery, and a sommelier who’s an expert in natural wines. Local food products will also be on sale.



A few activities are also planned, including tastings of wine and gin on Friday evening and creative workshops on Saturday. Places for these activities are limited and should be reserved on the website (see below).

The Artisans’ and Producers’ Pop-up is open from 17:00 to 22:00h on Friday 29th and from 11:00h to 19:00h on Saturday 30th.