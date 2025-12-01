Take a candlelit stroll through Sineu

Here’s something special for the last Sunday evening before Christmas; an atmospheric event known as ‘Contrallum’ – which means ‘against the light’ – awaits you in the town of Sineu, in the centre of Mallorca.

Here’s something special for the last Sunday evening before Christmas; an atmospheric event known as ‘Contrallum’ – which means ‘against the light’ – awaits you in the town of Sineu, in the centre of Mallorca.

‘Contrallum’ takes you on a cultural route around the historic streets and landmarks of the town. You’ll stroll past eleven artistic and heritage installations inspired by light and reflection. Thousands of candles will illuminate your path around Sineu, creating a magical ambience that seems perfect just before Christmas arrives.

Billed as a night of light, silence, and heritage, the unique atmosphere of ‘Contrallum’ could serve as a time for personal reflection as we approach this meaningful time of the year.

Wrap up warm for the evening, and be sure to have plenty of battery in your camera to capture this unique winter event.

Sineu is on the Palma-Manacor train route, and the town centre is only a short walk from the town’s railway station, saving you the drive and challenge of finding a parking space.

‘Contrallum’ has published a map of the route and details of the installations around the heart of Sineu, and you’ll find a link to this information on the Winter in Mallorca section of our Mallorca Sunshine Radio website.

https://contrallum.org/downloads/contrallum_folleto_2025.pdf

Image: Facebook/Contrallum