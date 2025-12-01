MORE Mallorca Christmas Pop-Up Market

Experience the magic of the festive season at one of Mallorca’s loveliest Christmas markets. The MORE Mallorca Christmas Pop-Up Market is happening this Saturday and Sunday, 13th and 14th, in the beautiful countryside setting of the renowned Finca Son Mir, just outside Palma.

You’ll find stalls selling unique Mallorcan and handcrafted items you’ll want to give as Christmas gifts to delight your loved ones, children’s activities, and plenty of festive ambience. There’s musical entertainment on both days from 12:30h, with Free Love Soul, Sax & Blonde, Amy all at Music, Le Kartoon Trio, and DJ Alex Wolf performing on Saturday, and Monkey Doo, Allure, Rising Stars & Just Sing Choir, Primitiu Music, and Dsax & Pedro Adán Percussion on Sunday’s agenda.

If you’re making a day out of your visit to the MORE Mallorca Christmas Pop-Up Market, you’ll want something to eat and drink. Delicious food from the acclaimed Fosh Catering and hot drinks will be available on both days.

The MORE Mallorca Christmas Pop-Up Market is open from 11:00h until 21:00h on both Saturday and Sunday. Entrance costs 7,50€ on the day, with free entrance for children up to 15 years of age. Book your tickets in advance for just 5€ each.

If you’ve never visited Finca Son Mir and admired the views, this is an ideal opportunity to discover this traditional Mallorcan finca.

Dates: Saturday, 13th & Sunday, 14th December

Times: 11:00h-21:00h

Venue: Finca Son Mir, Camí Vell de Sineu, 253, Mallorca

Entrance: 5€ pre-sale online; 7,50€ at the entrance. Kids free (0-15yrs)

Image: More Mallorca