Mos Restobar, Son Serra de Marina

Sometimes, if you’re driving to a familiar destination, it’s easy to pay little attention to places you pass on the way. This was the case with Mos Restobar, which has been open for five years in Son Serra de Marina. I must have driven past it countless times on my way to one of the two eateries facing the dunes of Son Serra. Still, when one of my Instagram followers – someone whose culinary judgement I trust – asked if I’d ever eaten at Mos Restobar, I knew I should try it.

The restaurant has a corner location on the long, main road down into Son Serra. Although there’s no beach view, as there is further along, you can see the sea. There’s a dining room as well as two terraces, with plenty of shade. The terrace where we had our table has a fountain, and the sound of water flowing is welcome on a hot night.

Mos Restobar is open for dinner every evening and at lunchtime too on Saturdays and Sundays. We were there for dinner.

The German owner, David, was on a day off when we visited, but his friendly, young team was doing a good job running the place.

The cuisine is Mediterranean with some international touches – and one or two dishes that may be unfamiliar, such as vegetable kakiage and plantain ‘patacones’ filled with beef.

My husband is like Joey in ‘Friends’ and doesn’t share. We could have easily shared a starter, but had one each: MOS-style patatas bravas for him and mixed fried fish for me – a crispy chickpea-flour battered array of squid rings, baby squid, prawns, and John Dory fillets. Both were excellent and generous portions.

My main course was grilled salmon with cherry tomato butter sauce, new potatoes, and vegetables. I was pleased to see pak choi on the plate. Our server asked how I’d like my salmon cooked, and it arrived just as I’d wanted.

Tuna tataki with wakame salad and wasabi mayo was my husband’s choice. It looked good, but sadly, I wasn’t quick enough to try it.

I managed a dessert: grilled pineapple (for its digestive properties) with mascarpone cream and rosemary syrup – it was delicious, and I’ll have it again on my next visit.

Prices here are reasonable for the quality and generosity of the dishes. The same applies to drinks. We had Son Caló rosé by the glass from Miquel Oliver in Petra, at a fair 4,50€ a glass. Cocktails look worth a try, and the barman has great cocktail-shaker action.

There’s plenty to like here, including easy car parking nearby as a bonus, so a big thanks to my Instagram follower, badger467, for alerting me to Mos Restobar in Son Serra de Marina. We’ll be returning.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Mos Restobar Avinguda del Talaiot de sa Nineta, 9 07459 Son Serra de Marina +34 695 28 42 51

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Opening times:

Kitchen open:

Monday - Friday 18 - 23 h

Saturday & Sunday 13 - 23 h