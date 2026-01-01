Motorworld Inn – Palma

If you like a restaurant with a specifically themed décor, Motorworld Inn could be for you. If you’re a serious petrolhead, you’ve probably already discovered this restaurant within the German-owned Motorworld complex that opened its doors in April 2025.

Browsing around the classic cars on display in this impressively converted former Coca-Cola bottling plant is not obligatory, but it makes a good opener to a meal or drink in the Motorworld Inn.

It’s a large space, with various seating areas, including long high tables, booth seating, and conventional tables. In warmer weather, the large terrace with its outdoor bar and two historic Mallorcan windmills will be appealing.

Indoors, there’s a large central bar with high chairs for drinks, with a sporty, yellow car suspended upside down above it, and an open kitchen at one end of the restaurant.

A separate area houses the pizza oven. The theming tastefully recreates the setting of a motor workshop, with some original automotive lworkshop memorabilia. The serving staff wear denim dungarees, but thankfully don’t have engine oil on their hands!

The menu is subtly themed too, offering dishes from three nations associated with classic cars: Italy, America, and Germany. There are ten varieties of pizza, three pastas, and five burgers (including a vegan one). There are three premium meat dishes and the classic Motorworld Inn Currywurst with fries. The menu also includes three starters and several tapas.

We ordered prawns in batter with saffron aioli and spicy mayo to share (11,95€), followed by pasta shells with salmon, spinach, and velouté (16,95€) for my companion, and a flavourful flank steak with grilled Romaine lettuce, baby potatoes, and Padrón peppers for me (22,95€).

A basket of good, sourdough bread and aioli arrived without ordering (and appeared to be free of charge, as when I checked our bill later that evening, I noticed it wasn’t included). We also had a complimentary small bowl of tasty butternut squash soup.

Portions are generous. The plump prawns were in a light batter but were a little oily from the fryer, although I’d order them again. Both main-course dishes were tasty, and my flank steak – served in slices – was cooked as I’d requested. We noted that both these dishes were presented on warmed plates – always a brownie point from me.

Neither of us had room this time for one of the three desserts (6,95€-8,95€). The drinks menu includes a section ‘For Drivers’ and ‘For Passengers’ – the latter including wines, most of which are from Mallorca, sparkling wines, beers, aperitifs, spirit-based long drinks, cocktails, and digestifs. My companion drank a glass of Amano Manto Negro and Syrah rosé from Felanitx (4,50€), and I had a Font Major still water (2,95€ for 33cl).

Our bill arrived in a box containing a sprinkling of metal nuts, adding a final themed touch to our lunch at Motorworld Inn.

Motorworld Inn offers events including Schnitzel & Friends, Breakfast Club, and Tapas y Vino. Follow them on Instagram for details of these and other activities.

The Motorworld complex is free to enter, but there is a parking charge. For our time there, taking a stroll around the exhibits (twice) and eating lunch, we paid 3,50€.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Motorworld Inn Camí Vell de Llucmajor, 112 07007 Palma e-Mail



Web

Instagram

Facebook



Opening times:

Daily 12h00 - 24h00