Movie Magic at One of the World’s Top 50 Film Festivals

Film fans are in for a treat in Mallorca with the return of a film festival named in ‘MovieMaker’ magazine as ‘one of the world’s top fifty worth the entrance fee.’

This year’s Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival is the 14th edition. Between the Opening Night Gala on October 21st and the Closing Night Gala and Awards Ceremony on the 29th, there’s a chance to take part in talks, discussion panels, screenings, and more. It’s a must for anyone who loves movies, is a budding moviemaker, or simply interested in the creation of film.

Film categories include feature, documentaries, and shorts – both international and Balearic – as well as experimental and music videos, and films for kids. Over 150 projects will be screened over the duration of the festival.

This year, the Opening Night Gala is in the new venue of the Palau de Congressos, with the Closing Night taking place at the Teatre Principal.

The main venues for other events taking place as part of the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival are the Cineciutat at S’Escorxador, the Rivoli, Caixa Forum, and Rialto Living. Others are detailed on the festival website.

The Festival programme includes ‘Cine en Coche’ – drive-in movies at Port Adriano – on October 24th and 25th, with ‘Mad Max – Fury Road’, ‘Thelma and Louise’, ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, and ‘Entre Copas’ being screened.

For tickets, Festival passes, and the full programme:

https://www.evolutionfilmfestival.com